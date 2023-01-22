This patch is to address some of the issues some of the players have been having with the game.

The first issue fixed was when the blade randomly stops swinging when you are slashing enemies. Now you should be able to swing it without it randomly stopping.

The second issue fixed was that the amount of sword slashes to kill an enemy has been decreased. Some players have complained that you need too many swings to kill an enemy.

The third change was decreasing the health regeneration of the player to compensate for the faster kill time due to the player needing less slashes to kill an enemy.

The fourth change was increasing the amount of damage the shooter's bullets can do. This was added to increase the difficulty as well to compensate for the faster kill time

The fifth change is that some levels have more enemies.

If there are any more issues with the game please let me know. I apologize for the inconvenience some of you have had with the game and I have tried to patch some of the issues you all described. Especially the one where the sword would randomly stop swinging. Once again thank you all for playing the game regardless of whether you liked it or not. I appreciate it!