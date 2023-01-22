Version 2.7.3: New Audio and Stacked Level Up Rewards

Share · View all patches · Build 10378663 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Level Up rewards are now deferred until after Osiris boss fights. None of the actual rewards are changed, just the timing.

Added some new subtle chorus and lofi distortion effects alongside a more noticeable bandpass filter effect to the game audio. This gives a "retro" feel.

Updated main theme.

Fixed a bug where the audio effect from upgrades wouldn't disappear properly under certain circumstances.

Fixed some controller sensitivity settings bugs.

Updated the visuals for every cursor sprite in the game.