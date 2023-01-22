 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 22 January 2023

Updates notes for 2023/01/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add more health and rockets near the pizza bear in the defend the pizza bear mission.
  • Add some dialog hints to pizza bear defense mission.
  • Slight reduction in enemies in pizza bear defense mission.
  • Reduce number of enemies scattered around in server hack / brain boss mission.

