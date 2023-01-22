- Add more health and rockets near the pizza bear in the defend the pizza bear mission.
- Add some dialog hints to pizza bear defense mission.
- Slight reduction in enemies in pizza bear defense mission.
- Reduce number of enemies scattered around in server hack / brain boss mission.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 22 January 2023
Updates notes for 2023/01/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update