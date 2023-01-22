- Fixed some small rendering issues in the map editor.
- Repairs a race condition when closing/canceling the Database Editor that freezes the application.
RPG Architect update for 22 January 2023
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update