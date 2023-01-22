Game balance hotfix update

v0.2.12.2 Game balance hotfix

We have adjusted the balance of the game to make it more challenging, progressive and differentiated in each of the locations and eras available in the game. As always, we have also fixed some bugs and added some new content to the game.

CHANGES:

The playable area in the region map is doubled.

New tree species: Pine tree.

The game ends when the sea level reaches your settlement.

Holidays are over! Christmas items disabled.

New thoughts about liked or disliked food.

Tribe mood state in the tribe summary.

New Neolithic clothes variations.

New multiple dismantle tool in the tribe window.

New log storage construction.

New mod system using zip compression and compatibility auto-detection.

A pair of non-historical but cute Christmas items enabled.

FIXES:

Migrant groups issues.

Unrest mechanics and resource production are now more challenging.

Population progression by migrants and births tweaked.

Some user interface and tutorial fixes and improvements.

Culture mixture calculation for newborns was bugged.

Bury task priority increased.

Dead bodies in services blocking its use.

Ground tombs cannot overlap anymore.

Occupancy is not shown in full buildings.

Rationing policy adjusted.

Navigation zones calculation bugged.

Resources missing after arriving to a new location.

Increased resources for farm crops.

Number of seeds required to plant reduced.

Invalid tool lack report and double reporting.

Updated mapping of the constructions on the map when removing others.

Visual glitches in decoration shadows.

Fixes in the global string table implementation due to related crashes.

The Wesser-Fulda river not displaying in local map.

KNOWN ISSUES:

Saved games could become obsolete after a game update.

WHAT'S NEXT?

We are developing Neolithic animal husbandry.

