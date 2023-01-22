Features:
Implemented the Cooking Recipes collection screen.
Rebalanced all crops, most crops got massive buffs to match their productivity both in yield and growth time
Onion plants now also give scallions when harvested
Increased the value of some crops to match their usefulness (the crop price algorithm doesn't account for everything)
Many ingredients like water and sauces got new cooking effects
Changes:
Added a star score for the cooked items, 40 = 1 star, 50 = 2 stars, ..., 90 = 5 stars
More graphical changes to the water/sky
Many small improvements and polish to the cooking interface
You can now hide built in recipes, you can unhide all hidden recipes in UI Settings
Buffed more recipes like wet milling
Since most crops got their early stages speed up significantly the traits that sped up sprouting and vegetative stages have been nerfed
Bugfixes:
Many cooking fixes
Fixed a couple of severe auto cooking bugs
