Features:

Implemented the Cooking Recipes collection screen.

Rebalanced all crops, most crops got massive buffs to match their productivity both in yield and growth time

Onion plants now also give scallions when harvested

Increased the value of some crops to match their usefulness (the crop price algorithm doesn't account for everything)

Many ingredients like water and sauces got new cooking effects

Changes:

Added a star score for the cooked items, 40 = 1 star, 50 = 2 stars, ..., 90 = 5 stars

More graphical changes to the water/sky

Many small improvements and polish to the cooking interface

You can now hide built in recipes, you can unhide all hidden recipes in UI Settings

Buffed more recipes like wet milling

Since most crops got their early stages speed up significantly the traits that sped up sprouting and vegetative stages have been nerfed

Bugfixes:

Many cooking fixes

Fixed a couple of severe auto cooking bugs