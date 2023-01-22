Steam Achievements Support

When used via Steam, the game can integrate to Steam (achievements) using the Steamworks SDK.

To access this, the game on execution extracts two necessary DLLs to its runtime directory.

These DLLs are called steam_api.dll and libSteamWrapper.dll. If the extraction or usage of

these fails for some reason, the game should be able to run anyway, with only the Steam

integration (achievements) disabled.

Note on achievements: The achievements are received by the player, who is

playing at the time of the achievement occurrence. This has significance

when two different players (Steam accounts) are playing by email or similar.

Most notably, when the game is about to be finished ('End Game' is clicked),

the game asks whether to save at that point. Since that happens on the Soviet

player's turn, it is recommended to save the game at this point and then send

the save file to the German (Axis) player, especially if the end result of the

game is a German victory (which yields an achievement). This way the player who

played the German (Axis) side can then (also) receive the corresponding achievement.

The game also detects whether it is started via Steam or directly (stand-alone). If started directly, it gives the option to try to restart via Steam (to enable achievements integration) or to continue stand-alone (without achievements integration).

Please report any issues via the contact email address 1941.barbarossa.game@gmail.com