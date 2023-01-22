 Skip to content

Reentry - An Orbital Simulator update for 22 January 2023

Reentry has been patched to 0.992

Share · View all patches · Build 10378396

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reentry has been patched to 0.992 and contains the following changes:

  • Gemini radar lock-on light does not extinguish after radar is turned off
  • LM ascent stage cutoff immediately after ignition during lunar ascent in some save states
  • UMA rebuild (rendered only headsets in character editor)
  • Removed deltaRoll from logs
  • Gemini SII lights amber during SII burn (race condition)
  • Mercury ECS temperature fixes
  • Mercury Temp Check updates
  • Gemini Rate Command thruster fix
  • Fixed loading data screens for MCC and MOCR
  • Added missing Para and Para Jett buttons to Gemini Checklist Dictionary
  • Gemini TTR (Time to Retro) OBC variable fixes
  • Dynamic Skybox refresh fixes
  • Mercury LES abort propulsion visibility in Virtual Cockpit fixes
  • Mercury LES jettison burn timing
  • A lot of typos corrected

