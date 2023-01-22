Reentry has been patched to 0.992 and contains the following changes:
- Gemini radar lock-on light does not extinguish after radar is turned off
- LM ascent stage cutoff immediately after ignition during lunar ascent in some save states
- UMA rebuild (rendered only headsets in character editor)
- Removed deltaRoll from logs
- Gemini SII lights amber during SII burn (race condition)
- Mercury ECS temperature fixes
- Mercury Temp Check updates
- Gemini Rate Command thruster fix
- Fixed loading data screens for MCC and MOCR
- Added missing Para and Para Jett buttons to Gemini Checklist Dictionary
- Gemini TTR (Time to Retro) OBC variable fixes
- Dynamic Skybox refresh fixes
- Mercury LES abort propulsion visibility in Virtual Cockpit fixes
- Mercury LES jettison burn timing
- A lot of typos corrected
Changed files in this update