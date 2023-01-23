 Skip to content

Project Beril / 贝丽尔养成计划 update for 23 January 2023

Game version updated to 1.10.

Build 10378349

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Added a crossover area that you can enter from the area selection menu. Touhou Fantasia crossover content is now available (as free DLC).
In the crossover area, two additional skills related to item collection are available in Beril's attribute panel.

Improved loading speed and memory usage.
Improved algorithm for contiguous bullet detection.
Improved enemy explosion effect.
You now get 2 bombs if missed in stage 4-5 challenge mode when starting the stage from the middle.
You can hold the "]" key to increase the game speed when adjusting AI configuration.

