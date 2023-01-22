 Skip to content

Path to Prosperity update for 22 January 2023

Weekly Update 122 - Some Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10378336 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

Bug hunting continues, but I was also able to upload a couple of fixes this weekend.

The dreaded sawmill worker bug has now been fixed, and as I mentioned before, I have also added a little explanation of the chosen game mode at the start of a new game. There are also a few fixes of sound issues that have been reported in this update, so things should be a little smoother.

I have now moved on to some of the bigger bugs that were reported. Some of those I was unable to replicate in the Unity editor, but I was able to replicate in the compiled game - which was a great first step in figuring out what was wrong to start with. Hopefully I will have another update/fix for some of the issues by next week.

Thank you to everyone who has reported these issues!

Until next week!

Changed depots in devbranch branch

View more data in app history for build 10378336
Path to Prosperity Content Depot 1394521
Path to Prosperity Depot MacOS Depot 1394522
