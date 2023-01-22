Weekly Update 122 - Some Fixes

Hi everyone,

Bug hunting continues, but I was also able to upload a couple of fixes this weekend.

The dreaded sawmill worker bug has now been fixed, and as I mentioned before, I have also added a little explanation of the chosen game mode at the start of a new game. There are also a few fixes of sound issues that have been reported in this update, so things should be a little smoother.

I have now moved on to some of the bigger bugs that were reported. Some of those I was unable to replicate in the Unity editor, but I was able to replicate in the compiled game - which was a great first step in figuring out what was wrong to start with. Hopefully I will have another update/fix for some of the issues by next week.

Thank you to everyone who has reported these issues!

Until next week!