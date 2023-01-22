-Fixes a bug where continuing from volume 7 directly into volume 8 would prevent the in-game menu from showing up.
-Fixes a typo in one of the error messages for the hacking segment of volume 9.
Friendsim 2 update for 22 January 2023
1.09a
-Fixes a bug where continuing from volume 7 directly into volume 8 would prevent the in-game menu from showing up.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update