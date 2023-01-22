 Skip to content

Friendsim 2 update for 22 January 2023

1.09a

Share · View all patches · Build 10378295

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixes a bug where continuing from volume 7 directly into volume 8 would prevent the in-game menu from showing up.
-Fixes a typo in one of the error messages for the hacking segment of volume 9.

