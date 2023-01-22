 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 22 January 2023

Update Notes 22nd of January

Last edited by Wendy



[Client]

  • Objectives names are printed out in full and distance is placed on a new line on the HUD
  • Clients how now the ability to change flag and other icons visibility or size in the settings
  • Fixed spectator camera could remain tilted if spectated player was headshotted in firstperson or played animation which changed camera tilt
  • Fixed viewmodel in spectator view sometimes had wrong position, fixed viewmodel offsets were wrong in general when spectating player
  • Fixed head was turning right after alttabbing, recording demo or on servers with high ping
  • Fixed players could only call vote to kick player from their team
  • Fixed 21:9 resolutions were not clickable
  • Fixed adding server to favorites in server browser bug

[Game]

  • Added Demolition game mode
  • Bots will now make use of their equipment in a better way
  • Spawn protection, enemy players are now visible through wall within the spawn area

[Server]

  • Players can now change their vote
  • Autobalance now prevents players from choosing unbalanced teams
  • Fixed vote ratio being calculated incorrectly, and not passing when it should
  • Autobalance now only applies when players are dead
  • Autobalance is more frequent, and will also occur instantly at the start of a round
  • Autobalance will not apply at the beginning of a round or near the end of a round
  • Lowered autobalance limit from 2 to 1, which no longer allows team stacking
  • To disable autobalance, set "mp_autoteambalance" to 0
  • Fixed different grenades being dropped on spawn
  • Refilling ammo from a weapon you already have on the ground now requires manual +use

[Shaders]

  • Added ENVMAPALBEDOTINTMULTIPLY param to phong shader to blend specular with green channgel of phong exponent mask and use it as envmap mask

[Misc]

  • Fixed map_description line appearing on loading screen for a split second
  • Added help to workshop menu
  • Arranged server hierarchy by players then bots
  • Various server browser fixes

