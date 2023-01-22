Update Notes 22nd of January

[Client]
- Objectives names are printed out in full and distance is placed on a new line on the HUD
- Clients how now the ability to change flag and other icons visibility or size in the settings
- Fixed spectator camera could remain tilted if spectated player was headshotted in firstperson or played animation which changed camera tilt
- Fixed viewmodel in spectator view sometimes had wrong position, fixed viewmodel offsets were wrong in general when spectating player
- Fixed head was turning right after alttabbing, recording demo or on servers with high ping
- Fixed players could only call vote to kick player from their team
- Fixed 21:9 resolutions were not clickable
- Fixed adding server to favorites in server browser bug
[Game]
- Added Demolition game mode
- Bots will now make use of their equipment in a better way
- Spawn protection, enemy players are now visible through wall within the spawn area
[Server]
- Players can now change their vote
- Autobalance now prevents players from choosing unbalanced teams
- Fixed vote ratio being calculated incorrectly, and not passing when it should
- Autobalance now only applies when players are dead
- Autobalance is more frequent, and will also occur instantly at the start of a round
- Autobalance will not apply at the beginning of a round or near the end of a round
- Lowered autobalance limit from 2 to 1, which no longer allows team stacking
- To disable autobalance, set "mp_autoteambalance" to 0
- Fixed different grenades being dropped on spawn
- Refilling ammo from a weapon you already have on the ground now requires manual +use
[Shaders]
- Added ENVMAPALBEDOTINTMULTIPLY param to phong shader to blend specular with green channgel of phong exponent mask and use it as envmap mask
[Misc]
- Fixed map_description line appearing on loading screen for a split second
- Added help to workshop menu
- Arranged server hierarchy by players then bots
- Various server browser fixes
