DOOM TOMB Patch: Alpha 7.1.0

What's new?
Ability rebalance & Fixes:
-
Snare: If you've played DOOM TOMB, chances are you've had the lovely experience of being trapped in the elevator for 15 seconds by a Snare. Fear no more! A demon can now hit a snare 3 times to break it! (Also, fixed a bug where snares wouldn't de-spawn)
-
Clone: Fixed the ability so that Demon clone moves at demon speed, and explorer clone moves at explorer speed.
Networking improvements:
-
Reworked tethering network code so there's less movement jitter at higher latencies. Position correction now only happens at the end of the grapple, which should make it easier to perform short grapples effectively as a client.
-
Extended duration of Demon Swipe hit box, to make the game less frustrating for higher ping players.
Bug fixes:
-
Fixed "Perching" issue, where players could stand on minuscule unintended ledges
-
Fixed bug where players would continue installing components for a short while after being hit
-
Fixed bug where players could not extract components
-
Fixed bug where Demon music wouldn't play for clients
-
Fixed small ledge issues for Dig Site
Changed files in this update