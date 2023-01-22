 Skip to content

BAD DREAMS update for 22 January 2023

Patch N°14

Patch N°14

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix last issues in Chapter menu
  • Fix Issue in Tutorial where player can climb outside the map.
  • Fix Positionnal issue in Chapter 2.3
  • Fix minor issue
  • Global minor improvement in many level

Now that Bad Dreams has been out for over a month, we would like to know your feedback by doing a survey.

What do you think is better to improve in priority on Bad Dreams?

  • Graphics
  • Performance
  • Enemy AI
  • Jigsaw
  • Sound Design

What would you prefer to see next in Bad Dreams?

  • New game levels
  • Wave mode
  • Wave mode in multiplayer
  • Online co-op mode

Please reply in the Bad Dreams HUB : https://steamcommunity.com/app/1614780/discussions/

Thanking you in advanced for all your help!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1614781
  • Loading history…
