1.5.11 - Weekly update (balance)

Spells
- Wings: costs 1 mana less
- Voodoo doll completely reworked
- Confusion / Mins Control / Psychodominator removed from the game (merged with voodoo doll)
- Lightning pillar : costs 2 mana less but 1 more summoning sickness
- Feather: costs 1 mana less
- Promotion: better chance to promote
- Geyser: improved
Fixes
- Fixed: only your pieces are concerned by the magic broom
- Fixed: zombies don't get earth+ when they get poison+
- Fixed: zombies of the cemetery spawn "cemetery zombies" (instead of normal zombies)
Changed files in this update