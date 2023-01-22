 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Side Effect update for 22 January 2023

1.5.11 - Weekly update (balance)

Share · View all patches · Build 10378212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spells

  • Wings: costs 1 mana less
  • Voodoo doll completely reworked
  • Confusion / Mins Control / Psychodominator removed from the game (merged with voodoo doll)
  • Lightning pillar : costs 2 mana less but 1 more summoning sickness
  • Feather: costs 1 mana less
  • Promotion: better chance to promote
  • Geyser: improved

Fixes

  • Fixed: only your pieces are concerned by the magic broom
  • Fixed: zombies don't get earth+ when they get poison+
  • Fixed: zombies of the cemetery spawn "cemetery zombies" (instead of normal zombies)

Changed files in this update

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link