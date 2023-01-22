There was a bug that players couldn’t exit the Maze sometimes, apologies about that, it was fixed.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Fixed annoying static sound for a video in the Tutorial Scene.
- Fixed sometimes looking outside the Ruins there would be a lane without floor.
- Fixed if Exit was right next to the Ruins, the walls of the End Room Exit could be seen from the Ruins and a big part of the wall from the Ruins would be inside the End Room Exit.
- Fixed some rocks in the Ruins scene blocking the path.
Changed files in this update