 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Maze update for 22 January 2023

Quick fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10378178 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was a bug that players couldn’t exit the Maze sometimes, apologies about that, it was fixed.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Fixed annoying static sound for a video in the Tutorial Scene.
  • Fixed sometimes looking outside the Ruins there would be a lane without floor.
  • Fixed if Exit was right next to the Ruins, the walls of the End Room Exit could be seen from the Ruins and a big part of the wall from the Ruins would be inside the End Room Exit.
  • Fixed some rocks in the Ruins scene blocking the path.

Changed files in this update

The Maze Content Depot 1339111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link