Update .80. Farming re-work and tons of improvements!

Hey guys!! Long time without an update. Hope it was worth the wait. We changed a ton of big and little things behind the scenes in this update. Lets get into some of the bigger changes.

Farming rework

One of larger changes this update is how farming is treated. previously you would start the game with ALL of the farming options already unlocked. This would be very confusing as you don't know what you should or shouldn't be growing. Farming plots now must be researched per crop you are trying to grow! Lots of crops have been sprinkled through the tech tree, as well we have added a new category of 'Farming' to the bottom of the tech tree.

Ease of use improvements

The biggest complaint about Rekindling has always been its hard for new players to figure out what is going on. As such we have put a lot of effort into trying to streamline some things such as help tooltips and guiding the user to show them when something is happening in their colony. On top of that we have added new sections to the help menu for new players to learn more of the game!

Supply drops

A new random event of 'supply drops' have been added! This is another way for your settlement to get some much needed supplies before you have researched things. Supply crates and luggage will now fall from the sky occasionally grant you a multitude of fresh equipment.

More complex survivors

We have added a ton more random traits, professions and backstories for survivors to help give more variety when deciding to accept survivors into your settlement or not. From Pet lover to Frail your survivors will have some more uniqueness to them.

Behind the scenes fanciness

As always we have been working on our game engine powering Rekindling FreakingSweet almost non stop. Rekindling is now only our second game to be upgraded to be using FreakingSweet 2.0 with only our other newest release Goo Gladiators using it, this opens a ton of potential for thing in the future such as better online interactions and even cross platform play!

Final Thoughts

Thank you guys for showing support for Rekindling for all these years! This was a nice size update, but we had to delay a lot of the features we had planned for it. A lot of framework things are now firmly in place to get the the 'end game'. My goal is to start to button up a few more features (multiplayer, survivor control, ect..) to get us ready for a 'full release' sometime hopefully in the near future. As always please feel free to let me know what you would like to see next or what you think of the game either in a Steam Review, the Steam Forums or over on our Discord!

0.80.0