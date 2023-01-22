Release is so soon aaaah! Pre-release patch 1.2 fixes some last minute things:
- Makes lines more common
- Fixes some level geo in pyramid
- Fix some dialogue
- Ghost now has an interest in poetry
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Release is so soon aaaah! Pre-release patch 1.2 fixes some last minute things:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update