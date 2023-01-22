 Skip to content

Ballistic Zen update for 22 January 2023

Pre Release Patch 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10378125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release is so soon aaaah! Pre-release patch 1.2 fixes some last minute things:

  • Makes lines more common
  • Fixes some level geo in pyramid
  • Fix some dialogue
  • Ghost now has an interest in poetry

