4X4 update for 22 January 2023

Change the last pattern of stage 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10378120 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I think it's a game that's half fun with excessive randomness
In the last pattern of Stage 1, when the balls touch each other, I changed the direction so that they don't change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099901
