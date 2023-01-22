I think it's a game that's half fun with excessive randomness
In the last pattern of Stage 1, when the balls touch each other, I changed the direction so that they don't change.
4X4 update for 22 January 2023
Change the last pattern of stage 1
I think it's a game that's half fun with excessive randomness
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update