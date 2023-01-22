1-23 Bug fixes and experience optimization

BUG: Giant trees and mushrooms will not be blamed during the novice protection period, but they will be upgraded

BUG: Logistic soldiers carry a lot (thousands) of food on their backs, and they will not be returned to the barracks

Optimization: Added clothes and wine to military supplies. Soldiers can wear clothes and drink in the barracks when they line up in the barracks

The soldier's warmth (slows down heat loss) coefficient is changed to the role of clothing to keep warm * armor's warmth constant (0.5)

BUG Pasture and farmland can be built in the location where there are flower pots

BUG When the game is paused, the top UI will not be displayed when the car line is drawn

Optimization: The trade desk can automatically deposit the purchased silver, and automatically withdraw money when the payment is insufficient