BUG: Giant trees and mushrooms will not be blamed during the novice protection period, but they will be upgraded
BUG: Logistic soldiers carry a lot (thousands) of food on their backs, and they will not be returned to the barracks
Optimization: Added clothes and wine to military supplies. Soldiers can wear clothes and drink in the barracks when they line up in the barracks
The soldier's warmth (slows down heat loss) coefficient is changed to the role of clothing to keep warm * armor's warmth constant (0.5)
BUG Pasture and farmland can be built in the location where there are flower pots
BUG When the game is paused, the top UI will not be displayed when the car line is drawn
Optimization: The trade desk can automatically deposit the purchased silver, and automatically withdraw money when the payment is insufficient
领地：种田与征战 update for 22 January 2023
1-23 Bug fixes and experience optimization
