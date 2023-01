Share · View all patches · Build 10378094 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This beta version is to align it with the publicly Released 0.34s.

6 prologues have been setup. 5 of them only have one main character, while Madison and Tori share the same prologue for age-gate reasons. :)

More here:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2174780?

emclan=103582791472718163&emgid=3675534386977590827

The Bria Day/Night 1 is in progress.