 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Shadows on the Vatican: Nightingale update for 24 January 2023

Update Notes for version 1.1.1 (SteamDeck!)

Share · View all patches · Build 10378083 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[1.1.1] - 2023-01-24

Fixed

  • Hidden mouse cursor breaking menu interactions on Steam Deck.
  • Artefact on lower border of cover image, noticeable in presence of letterboxing.
  • Missing "rewind" button in the "HELP" screen.
  • Useless disk writes on the savegame backup file.
  • Rare case where the game title remains visible in-game.

Added

  • Basic button prompts when starting a new game playing with a gamepad.

Changed

  • "HELP SCREEN": keyboard controls are now hidden when playing only with a gamepad.

Changed files in this update

Nightingale - Win32 Depot 1182531
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link