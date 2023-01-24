Update Notes for version 1.1.1 (SteamDeck!)

[1.1.1] - 2023-01-24
Fixed
- Hidden mouse cursor breaking menu interactions on Steam Deck.
- Artefact on lower border of cover image, noticeable in presence of letterboxing.
- Missing "rewind" button in the "HELP" screen.
- Useless disk writes on the savegame backup file.
- Rare case where the game title remains visible in-game.
Added
- Basic button prompts when starting a new game playing with a gamepad.
Changed
- "HELP SCREEN": keyboard controls are now hidden when playing only with a gamepad.
Changed files in this update