v0.21.28 - Greatswords, greatbows, shields and more

A quick reminder before the update: When using mods it's a good idea to back up your saves. If you are experiencing problems you can still switch to an older version of the game by going to your Steam library -> Right-click Necesse -> Properties -> Betas -> Select the version -> Close the window and you will see it downloading the old version.

Hey everyone!

This update contains 2 new unique weapon styles. Greatswords and Greatbows use a new charge-up mechanic, which makes them slower and harder to use, but also rewarding because of their high damage. In the future, you will likely see magic weapons and maybe summon weapons using this mechanic too. I will be keeping a close eye on the balance of these and adjust if necessary :)

Since the introduction of stamina and Zephyr boots, not much has been added that uses this. This update adds shields, another user of stamina. In the future I plan to rebalance it with trinkets and gear that gives you more stamina, so you can build your character to be a stamina user more. Just like the weapons, there will likely be balance tweaks to these in the next update.

Last update, I talked about some new systems I have been working on. This update has most of those systems implemented, but I didn't have enough time to get the progression/gameplay that uses these ready. Hopefully, not many of you will notice a difference right now, as saves should migrate effortlessly. But it does mean that it's likely many mods will have to be updated.

Some of the other features and changes in this update include:

Added Cavelings, a critter mob that spawns in the cave and is a source of ores.

Enchantment odds are now affected by your Mage's happiness.

You can now place and stack coins on the ground to show off your wealth.

Added Recipe Book, sometimes sold by the Traveling Merchant.

Crops now display their name when hovering over them with the cursor.

Items picked up straight into a pouch now shows a bit different pickup text.

Raiders will now no longer randomly hit walls and other objects when pushed into them.

Raiders now open doors instead of breaking them, just like before.

And a bunch of other smaller changes and fixes!

You can read the full changelog below.

The game has also gotten some cool new cover art. I hope you like it :)

Thank you all for playing and showing support!

Fair

0.21.28 changelog

Additions:

Added Greatbows, a new weapon type. 5 of them have bene added throughout the progression.

Added Greatswords, a new weapon type. 5 of them have bene added throughout the progression.

Added Shields, a new trinket ability type. 6 of them have bene added throughout the progression.

Added Cavelings, small critters that run away from you with ore.

Added Duck Breast and Roasted Duck Breast food items.

Added Frog Leg and Roasted Frog Leg food items.

Added Frost arrows and bullets.

Added Silk as a new material.

Added Web potions that slow targets when hit.

Added Widow armor set.

Added the ability to place coins on the ground.

Added the ability to shift click move up/down in workstation recipes, mod order etc.

Added Recipe Book, an improved crafting guide sometimes sold by Traveling Merchant.

Added setting to toggle keeping camera withing level bounds.

Changes/misc:

Raiders will now open doors instead of breaking them.

Raiders funnelling through a maze will now no longer break random walls and objects.

Loading a new area is now much faster, especially on higher end systems.

Enchantment odds are now affected by your Mage's happiness.

Swamp Slugs will now drop Swamp Larva bait.

All settlers and villagers will now use boats when in water.

The assign bed button is now red if settler does not have a bed.

Settlers will now wake up at slightly different times.

Crops now display their name when hovering over them.

Items picked up straight into a pouch now show a bit different pickup text.

Settlers will now try to prioritize equipping weapons with the best enchantment.

Crafting filters and search button is now a magnifying glass icon.

Druids Greatbow is now also a greatbow style weapon.

Cactus Shield and Shell of Retribution is now the new shield trinket type.

Controller:

Fixed a few issues where it was impossible or hard to navigate to a specific checkbox or input.

Modding:

Reworked level identifiers, possibly breaking many mods.

Reworked mob hit events to be in 3 different stages rather than one.

Fixes:

Fixed items sinking through minecart tracks when they are placed on liquid.

Fixed potential silent crash when having older mods loaded.

Fixed possible crash when in a desynced enchantment scroll container.

Fixed possible crash when using debug tools.

Fixed possible crash when trying to use an invalid homestone.

Fixed possible crash when generating villages, dungeons etc.

Fixed some crashes when using debug tools as connected client.

Fixed hitting delete in crafting filters resetting the caret position.

Fixed issue with fonts causing text to be mashed or offset wrong.

Fixed discovered map data occasionally not saving properly.

Fixed projectile knockback sometimes not being in the correct direction.

Fixed Grand melee enchantment having inverted knockback modifier.

And other smaller changes and fixes.