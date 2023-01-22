-Started reducing the number of graphic cards draw calls.
-Started reducing the size of textures in memory.
-Updated outdated packages of the project.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 January 2023
Optimizations patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Started reducing the number of graphic cards draw calls.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update