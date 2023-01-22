 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 22 January 2023

Optimizations patch

Build 10378069

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Started reducing the number of graphic cards draw calls.
-Started reducing the size of textures in memory.
-Updated outdated packages of the project.

