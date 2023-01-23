Demo Update 3 - Live now!

Hey all,

I am back with decent news on Heart Of Muriet.

I have been mainly focussing on the map editor to create maps faster. It took a while, but I am pleased with the outcome, as I can build now levels blazing fast. Especially brushes, base layouts, and the undo/redo feature is helping a bunch.

As the map editor might not interest all of you, I have also worked on the game and the tutorial to proof that I have not been slacking :P. Solo developing a game can take a while I guess.

Thanks again to all the people reporting bugs via ingame bug tool, forums and discord. Especially shout out to @Kenovis, who has single handedly found more than 30 issues and gave extremly helpful feedback on discord.

If you always want to stay up to day, please consider joining discord. I post daily development news and updates.

Here are the changes to the demo which just went live.

Features

Architects can construct additional building plots on bases. Base UI showing now space available for build plots. Added build plot construction to message UI. Currently plots are automatically placed at the base. If the algorithm doesn't find a place, it cancels it and refunds resources.

Farm supply stacks on mill and well support, but only to certain limits.

Added an auto-guarding option that selects the strongest squads on the base.

Squad selection: besides auto-guarding, you can also select a specific squad to guard a position instead of a squad type.

Permanent base bonus is now shown in overhead UI, including tooltips.

Added a shortcut data system with configurable keys. The system is already being used in the game and the Map Editor but does not offer configuration yet.

Added save/load shortcuts to game (Save - F5/Ctrl-S, Load - F9/Ctrl-L).

Camera tilt got added to the game.

Balancing

The Battle of Mount Dinheim -> the outward bases of Vinedur and Magboldir got an additional tower (almost destroyed).

The Battle of Mount Dinheim -> Number of build slots adjusted. Map should be easier overall, especially the optional quests.

The Jivalon Incident -> Map should now be a bit easier as the player has a more starting resources and a few more town slots.

The Jivalon Incident -> Neutral AI enemy on East Jivalon got one squad of knights removed from its defence force.

Seneer Encounter -> Adjusted some build slot positions and added additional town slots for the starting player base.

Seneer Encounter -> removed old quest to trigger a mining bonus as it doesn't exist anymore. I added a quest to research Knight Shield Bash instead.

Improvements

Build slots are now coloured with player colours.

Improved icon buttons and decals for build plots.

Added build plot tooltips and added more info to build plot data.

Mountain bases are working for all biomes.

Added better-looking selection decals.

Improved look of overhead UI for preview buildings.

Removed smoke stacks from preview buildings shown on the build slot before building it.

Added some additional colours to graphics data for build slots and selections.

Send UI added an amount display for the number of squads, so the player doesn't have to count when sending large formations.

improved the overall look and responsiveness of the send squads UI

Removed the "Base trigger bonus feature" from the game as it didn't fit the current design anymore.

Improved the layout of the Base UI.

Reduced the fading times for some menus.

Disabled WASD camera movement when holding ctrl/shift/alt keys.

Alchemist UI has working text tooltips now.

Improved "mana to gold" and "gold to mana" conversion icons.

Game Pause UI now shows Load/Save shortcuts on buttons.

Hidden quests, which are solved (by the Player or AI), are now also shown to the player.

Improved how worker sliders work.

Once the worker assignment of a building is changed by the player, it will stay at this value, even though the sliders on the base UI changed. If the amount of workers on the base is less than the amount on the slider, it will be adjusted.

Tutorial Improvements

Activated save/load option again.

Fixed some UI/object highlights that didn't get removed when the user finished the task.

Fixed a few spelling issues.

Mouse hovers for bases disabled as long as selection is disabled.

Added a new tutorial step for building storage.

Added a new tutorial step for building a blacksmith and researching armour.

Added a new tutorial step for wizard incarnation.

Improved descriptions and fixed several spelling issues.

Introduces mouse camera tilting.

Highlighting the formation UI correctly.

Bases are now smaller, which should prevent the Arcane Missile from firing when you move the tent to the edge in Wild Keep.

Removed introduction to base bonus.

When attacking the first base, not recognizing actions when they happened before the Tutorial UI would tell the player about it.

The tutorial UI would sometimes show above the pause UI.

Bugs

Fixed: a crash bug in coroutines -> the index of the coroutines would overflow the actual size of the arrays.

Fixed game-breaking bug with loading/saving the tutorial.

Fixed: saved settings were sometimes not applied correctly at the game startup.

Fixed: a issue in the tutorial -> the quest UI would sometimes show up even though it shouldn't.

Fixed: the number of workers assigned to an object did not match the number of workers assigned when loading a game.

Fixed: incarnated wizards (including AI wizards) would not teleport back to their original tower when the base they incarnated to got lost.

Fixed: workers could get stuck when an enemy attacked a base, and they got orders to work/repair.

Fixed: loading a saved game -> damaged buildings would only start to burn when they got repaired again.

Fixed a crash in the AI when sending workers to bases which could only be reached by flying units when there is no teleporter.

Fixed a issue when loading a game. Often workers would be assigned to their job object multiple times. It could lead to buildings getting repaired, even though they got abandoned by the workers.

Fixed a issue with the building interface and other UIs sometimes rendering behind the fog of war.

Fixed: removed a dead one-pixel selection in the mini-map.

Fixed: bases did not update to the correct radar radius.

Fixed decal size issues with the selection view,influence radius for mill/well and all defence buildings

Fixed: mortar towers now also shows their attack radius.

Fixed: building sound clicks would also play on unselect.

Fixed: selection view not deselecting objects in certain situations

Fixed some formatting issues with building the tooltip.

Fixed building tooltips showing disabled upgrades and recruiting options.

Fixed: tooltip trigger showing tooltips sometimes at the wrong place.

Fixed: Mortar Tower would attack its own units in some circumstances.

Fixed a crash bug in mortar cannons when no targets got found during an attack.

Fixed: ranged and melee attack behaviours -> units pathfinding did reactivate even though they were killed/deactivated.

Fixed: market supply upgrade had wrong data settings.

Fixed: build UI would add buttons for disabled features.

Fixed: supply for farms was not shown correctly or calculated wrong sometimes when supported by wells or mills.

Fixed: a bug in Wizard UI showing the "Goto wizard"-button, even when the spell was still locked.

Fixed: some resource data was referencing old/missing icons.

Fixed: Quest Details UI used old or missing icons.

Fixed: Quest Details UI wouldn't show the current status of quests and their progress correctly.

Fixed: Quest Details UI is now modal and does stop and continue the game when opened/closed.

Fixed: removed slight transparency from Quest Details UI to make it more readable.

Fixed: the building would sometimes not have the correct colour when getting out of the fog of war.

Fixed: progress bars would not update or animate when the time scale was 0.

Fixed: some coroutines wouldn't get cancelled when they were running on a game object which would get invalidated and lead to a crash.

Fixed a bug in pushback behaviour when placing the unit back onto the navigation mesh.

Added baking the air navigation mesh to the asynchronous baking.

Fixed a crash bug in the reserve manager when new guard positions got updated.

Fixed all available maps in the demo to meet the new requirements for build-slot sizes and the corresponding space on each base.

Fixed projectile spell poison level 2 that had a wrong offset in its root.

Fixed a crash bug when revealing and hiding a wizard tower in the fog of war copy, as it had a dead chunk view object which couldn't be referenced correctly.

Switching off antialiasing causes overflooding (somehow breaks the water shader). For the time being, it will be set to FastApproximateAntialiasing, until I get more info on that issue.

That's it about the game. Now onto the map editor changes:

Map Editor

Features

Undo/redo for placing/moving and removing terrain, props, build slot, bases, squads, resources etc.

Save and load baselyouts.

Save and load props brushes.

Draw, cut, copy brushes.

Scalable deletion brush.

Introduced layers for decals and props to work the brushes.

Added a special tile placer where you can set, move and remove tiles like volcanos, snowy mountains, walkable ramps and much more.

Added the Map Checker UI that gives hints why a map is not working and what could be improved.

Added a control panel to the editor (open via Escape or Ctrl-P).

Added startup UI to load recently edited levels.

Added create UI to specify name, directory, map sizes and biome.

[* Most placers now have a filter option for different biomes.

[* Most placers now have a filter option for different biomes. Removed the side menu, as all the options can now be executed via shortcuts or accessing the control panel.

Improvements

Bases are not bound onto the terrain grid anymore. A status shows information.

When moving resources/builds lots -> props are removed at the newly placed resource/build slot position.

When moving resources/builds lots -> props are removed at the newly placed resource/build slot position. Overall layout and behaviour of player editor improved.

Decals presented in a better way in the selector.

Desert and ice tiles sets now work with new tile set placer.

Improved look of the quest trigger icon.

When switching edit modes, the last brush is now correctly recovered for all selectors/placers.

Escape key now resets any current brushes or shows the control panel.

Showing a status text when the navigation mesh is baking, as this can take quite a while on bigger maps.

Showing a status text when the map got saved.

Some button types now show their corresponding shortcut.

Settings menu accessible via the control panel without leaving the editor.

Loading screen for the map editor has a different background now.

Quest buttons have been moved to the editor selection mode panel.

Bugs

Fixed: some issues with the base placer when removing buildings.

Fixed: some issues in the map editor state machine.

Fixed: input manager would not activate editor input correctly after loading a map.

Fixed: adding/removing squads in node details now finally works as it should be.

Fixed a severe bug in the base placer when units get removed.

Fixed a severe bug in props placer: some events did not get deleted on destroy.

Fixed another possible crash when loading recent maps due to file path shenanigans.

Fixed several issues not showing the collider border for resources when they had buildings.

Improved the overall usability of showing, moving and placing objects.

Fixed several issues with colouring build slots to player colours.

Fixed: switching between resource and build slot mode would not work correctly sometimes.

Fixed: switching between edit modes keeping the correct last selected brush, especially between props and decals.

Decals should now always have the correct materials set in the decals selector.

Fixed: sometimes not showing build slot and resource boundaries.

Fixed: squad guard locations got abandoned when a base got assigned to another player.

Fixed: the path of a testing map was invalid when restarting that map while playing.

Fixed: update node radius correctly when loading layout.

Fixed: a bug when changing the base size -> tents would change their position even though it wouldn't be necessary.

Fixed: TriggerEditor files didn't get deleted via the remove button, which could lead to crashes and other strange behaviour.

Fixed: player editor showing up again after hiding it when an object got placed on a map due to a layout update.

Fixed several issues when changing the player flag/colour.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368160/Heart_Of_Muriet/