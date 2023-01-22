 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bean Battles update for 22 January 2023

Update: Bean Battles v2.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10378047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys

This is a small little patch to address some annoyances players were facing and fix some bugs/issues.

GAMEPLAY

  • The time between rounds has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

  • The time between matches has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

  • Mostly cleaned up the leaderboard and changed how it is synced.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed issues with servers(paid rent).

  • Fixed some UI issues.

If you have any issues let me know. Hopefully I'll have something a little more exciting soon :)

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Bean Battles Content Depot 765411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link