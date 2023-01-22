Update: Bean Battles v2.08

Share · View all patches · Build 10378047 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 18:13:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys

This is a small little patch to address some annoyances players were facing and fix some bugs/issues.

GAMEPLAY

The time between rounds has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

The time between matches has been reduced from 20 to 15 seconds.

Mostly cleaned up the leaderboard and changed how it is synced.

BUG FIXES

Fixed issues with servers(paid rent).

Fixed some UI issues.

If you have any issues let me know. Hopefully I'll have something a little more exciting soon :)

Have fun!