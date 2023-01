Share · View all patches · Build 10378032 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 19:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi to all,

I worked on a lot of things today so here it is.

The shotgun has a new sound and firing effect.

The 1911 pistol has a new sound and + an extra magazine for 32 rounds.

New: SMG10 - "UZI - MAC" for 45 rounds

New : KA47 - "AK47" for 30 cartridges

Everything can be made in "Bench"

I also put weapons in the 1VS1 map.

I added damage to things and their repair is possible in "Bench"

I wish you a lot of fun

FussyCraft