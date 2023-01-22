Fire of Life: New Day v0.34s released!

Release v 0.34s

The vital feedback I have gotten is that the story is confusing with the constant change of characters in short scenes. The story will tie into each other, so it might be difficult to create a single Renpy game for each storyline (see Such and Such that are common in comics). So, my solution is to develop concrete chapters. When you load your Save, it will take you to an Initial scene where Lily and Fio will introduce you to the new method of storytelling. Your progress isn't lost if you are past the Prologue scenes in the previous version. I am still reorganizing Day 1/Night 1 into chapters (currently on Bria).

Clarification:

When you see "Continue" appear, this is because it is a looping animation, and Continues triggers an action to state you are finished viewing the animation. 😊

What is fixed:

A prologue focusing on no more than two protagonists at a time. The reason for the two is that Tori and Madison start at the same place, but I refuse to portray infants in a scene. So, the Madison portion takes place 20 years before the current story and goes up to the point she is flapping her wings in that dimension. 😊Tori (who is 18 at that point) progresses from that point. Aside from that, the chapters focus on one protagonist as it runs with their story. Some are short (i.e., Bria), but I try to make up for it with Bria dorm-move-in-day scenes. 😊

Some behind-the-scenes simplifications have been performed, such as dictionaries. The reason is that I do not accidentally break the gallery and similar items when populating those areas.

Prologue Scene has items below that say Play/Replay. This will allow you to use Replay without going to the Replay gallery.

Removed the Renaming of every character in the game. This will still be able to happen when I get the character bios working, but the default names will be used for now. The only time you can currently change is when a protagonist first appears in a storyline.

On the Chapters screen, it will hold variables as any Renpy game. I have included a save/load for your convenience. The Game Option takes you to the Game menu and the Main Menu will return you the main menu. I advise saving the game before that to continue later. 😊

What Still Needs Work (other than chapters):