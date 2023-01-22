- Increased the maximum resolution a safe key can be before Lumi tells the player it's too big
- The second safe key will now require slightly fewer pixels before Lumi considers it big enough/filled
- The [spoiler]core of the computer[/spoiler] boss's dash attack will now lock on 0.4 seconds faster. This will make it easier for players to dodge
Outcore update for 22 January 2023
Minor changes to make the game a bit less annoying for some players
Patchnotes via Steam Community
