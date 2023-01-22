 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 22 January 2023

Minor changes to make the game a bit less annoying for some players

Share · View all patches · Build 10378008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased the maximum resolution a safe key can be before Lumi tells the player it's too big
  • The second safe key will now require slightly fewer pixels before Lumi considers it big enough/filled
  • The [spoiler]core of the computer[/spoiler] boss's dash attack will now lock on 0.4 seconds faster. This will make it easier for players to dodge

Changed files in this update

Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link