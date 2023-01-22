 Skip to content

Exipelago update for 22 January 2023

v00.01.32

Build 10377983

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Features:

  • Item Tool no displays if there is enough material in stock
  • Workshop Windows now shows which tool is needed to build something
  • WorkShop Windows now show a broad cause why something is not built
  • Zone Priority is now a Slider and shows better what it actually represents
  • Placing items will now show a tooltip when there is any issues (hover over them)
  • Farms can now be configured to not automatically plant and/or harvest

Bugfixes:

  • Editor Buttons in the Main Menu are now in a submenu, so less space is used
  • Destroying items in stockpiles can lead to problems and is now not possible anymore
  • Fixed an issue with dark screen, when camera locked to an Agent (F Key)
  • Digging doe no longer display different block types (will be added later)

Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-32.19/

