Features:
- Item Tool no displays if there is enough material in stock
- Workshop Windows now shows which tool is needed to build something
- WorkShop Windows now show a broad cause why something is not built
- Zone Priority is now a Slider and shows better what it actually represents
- Placing items will now show a tooltip when there is any issues (hover over them)
- Farms can now be configured to not automatically plant and/or harvest
Bugfixes:
- Editor Buttons in the Main Menu are now in a submenu, so less space is used
- Destroying items in stockpiles can lead to problems and is now not possible anymore
- Fixed an issue with dark screen, when camera locked to an Agent (F Key)
- Digging doe no longer display different block types (will be added later)
Additional Information: https://exipelago.com/threads/v00-01-32.19/
Changed files in this update