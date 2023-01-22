Bug fix:
Due to changes in Ren'Py, ruby text was truncated when it was longer than the line of text it was adorning. This update restores the old behavior by making Ren'Py treat each line of text as if it was as long as the page width.
Seiga Kaku uses her amazing Taoist arts and gives you a life lesson update for 22 January 2023
Tao te ching annotations fix
