Update 1.1.1.

New content
- A new area to explore in chapter 4 with a potentially difficult decision to be made.
Changes and improvements
- There's no longer a such thing as "friendship points", now character's feelings towards the players should feel more natural and less "gamey".
- The bunker now has a few almost working TVs. These will provide a bit more background as to what is happening outside, through news reports.
- Added a new armor piece to the game that can be found one way or another in Chapter 4.
- Tweaked the log entry found in dug out tunnels to clarify certain story aspects.
Bugs squashed
- Fixed an issue for players playing as a shopkeeper where it was not possible to access your stall in the Bunker.
- Fixed an issue where the Metro signs in the Prologue magically turn into arrows when clicked.
Changed files in this update