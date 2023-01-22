 Skip to content

A meeting of dreams update for 22 January 2023

Update 1.1.1.

Update 1.1.1.

New content

  • A new area to explore in chapter 4 with a potentially difficult decision to be made.

Changes and improvements

  • There's no longer a such thing as "friendship points", now character's feelings towards the players should feel more natural and less "gamey".
  • The bunker now has a few almost working TVs. These will provide a bit more background as to what is happening outside, through news reports.
  • Added a new armor piece to the game that can be found one way or another in Chapter 4.
  • Tweaked the log entry found in dug out tunnels to clarify certain story aspects.

Bugs squashed

  • Fixed an issue for players playing as a shopkeeper where it was not possible to access your stall in the Bunker.
  • Fixed an issue where the Metro signs in the Prologue magically turn into arrows when clicked.

