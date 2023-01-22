- Implemented Occlusion Culling for NPCs to improve performance. This has been added to the Settings Menu and is ON by default. This results in a +10-25 FPS boost within indoor areas!
- More bug fixes.
Finnish Army Simulator update for 22 January 2023
Update A2023.01.22.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
