Finnish Army Simulator update for 22 January 2023

Update A2023.01.22.2

  • Implemented Occlusion Culling for NPCs to improve performance. This has been added to the Settings Menu and is ON by default. This results in a +10-25 FPS boost within indoor areas!
  • More bug fixes.

