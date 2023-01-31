Release Date Trailer and Content Update #10 - Massive Story Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10377875 · Last edited 31 January 2023 – 15:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Revolutionists! 🔥

We prepared a massive compilation of information we'd like to share with you today, so grab a glass of water and get ready for a longer post! ːsteammockingː

Let's start with the Exciting News mentioned in the title. Are you ready? ːsteammockingː

The day has come: we settled on Full Release Date for Liberte!

Sit back and enjoy the Official Release Date Trailer:



Be sure to mark your calendars on April 6th! ːsteammockingː

Another important piece of info is that the Liberte's price will be slightly increased after the release. The game is constantly changing, and developers are sweating to give you the best experience possible.

With that said, let's talk about the most recent changes!

Patch 0.14.0

The most crucial elements coming up with Patch 0.14.0:

That's not all; the Patchnotes will be listed below! ːsteamhappyː

First of all, the story had a huge makeover.

More than 2,500 lines of dialogue were added to the game. Not characters or words, lines of dialogue! Thanks to that, Liberte's vision of Paris deepens, and its characters become more lively. New lines of dialogue also mean new situations, quests, encounters, and even bosses!

Second of all, thanks to your suggestion, there is now a new guiding system, so you'll never get lost. Follow the flames, and they'll guide you toward the revolution! 🔥

Take that chance and visit multiple locations you haven't accessed before!

Patchnotes to v 0.14.0 - full list:

New Features

🗺️ World

➡️Added 13 new story areas and over 200 new unique story encounters.

➡️Added 3 new story bosses.

🖊️ Story

➡️Over 2,500 new lines of dialogue.

📝 UI

➡️Added new breadcrumbs system to show path towards the current objective.

Changes and Improvements

🖊️ Story

➡️Unique Story Encounters will now appear twice as often during missions.

🎮 Game

➡️High level Bosses will now drop health buffs when you bring their health down substantially.

➡️Enemies in the Bliss have their levels reduced slightly.

🗡️ Controls

➡️Removed the >Sheathe< prompt. Rene will now automatically put away his weapon.

🌊 Visuals

➡️New, Improved Water

Bugfixes

🐛Fixed an issue where using a skill while moving would put Rene's basic attack on short cooldown.

🐛Fixed Boss Healthbar rescaling erratically when low on health.

🐛Fixed Flea's missing footsteps sound.

🐛Fixed multiple typos in conversations and tutorial tooltips.

🐛Fixed a bug when replaying prologue right after a mission for the Crown would break it.

🐛Fixed a bug where enemies could sometimes start walking in mid-air.

🐛Fixed an issue where log button in the main menu would sometimes freeze.

🐛Fixed an issue where Bliss Shade would sometimes get stuck between trees.

🐛Fixed an issue when npcs would sometimes suffer in pain when a cutscene starts, or area changes.,

That's all for today ːsteamhappyː

See you there! 😊

~SuperStatic Team