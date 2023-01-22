4.3.2201 Patch

A really exciting patch, Spacefarers!

We are happy to announce our partnership with Psychronic Games, developer of Star Shift Series. With this partnership, they have worked alongside us to bring many new graphical updates to The Dawning Clocks of Time.

We are also very excited to announce that an amazing team is now working on voice acting for the game. It will some time yet before that update will be here, but in the meantime, you will see a 'Enable Voices' option in the game. Currently, it is disabled.

With that, here is the full list of changes that this patch brings;

New and Improvements

-You can now land on Proxima B! The planet didn't make it into the game, until now. In the future there will be more of the planet to explore, but the artwork has been completed, so we are so happy to add the planet to the game.

-New overhauled graphics for the Archon Prison on Blue Moon, more fitting for the sci-fi setting. Special thanks to Psychronic Games for thier beautiful artwork here.

-The mini-map is now transparent instead of having a blue surronding which allows you to see more of the game's screen.

-Further to our work on making the game widescreen, we've enhanced scenes such as Aether where the cropping reduced the view of the area.

Bug Fixes

-Fixed Blue Moon Plains being too zoomed in making navigation difficult.

-Fixed an overlay issue with Blue Moon outpost being displayed incorrectly.