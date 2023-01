Hello,

The issue talked about in the previous post has been addressed, and so the patch has been reintroduced.

In the meantime, if you are playing the game on a resolution higher than 1920x1080 (like 3840 x 2160, etc) the UI might look abnormally small. For now, it is recommended to switch the resolution to 1920x1080, this issue will be addressed sometime in the near future.