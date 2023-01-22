Update 0.1.4.3 Patch Notes

Hi everyone - We've been keeping a close eye on the Discord and Community Hub, and have been hard a work on fixes for some of the most pressing issues. The launch has been really exciting so far, and just want to reiterate our thanks for everyone continuing to provide feedback. We'll be back early next week with more progress!

Bug Fixes:

Fix for not being able to build Advanced Fauna Traps on Anomalous Habitats in some loaded files.

Fix for full-screen menus getting stuck open for some users.

Fix for wrong text in end-game mission.

Fix for issues with randomisation of specialists when creating clones.

Performance: