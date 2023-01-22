 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 22 January 2023

Feature Update (Map Editor Performance Enhancement)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Completely rewrote the map editor code.
  • Rendering is significantly faster on the order of 10-15x.
  • Map will preview the direction an entity is facing.

