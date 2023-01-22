- Completely rewrote the map editor code.
- Rendering is significantly faster on the order of 10-15x.
- Map will preview the direction an entity is facing.
RPG Architect update for 22 January 2023
Feature Update (Map Editor Performance Enhancement)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
