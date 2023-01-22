 Skip to content

HideTime update for 22 January 2023

NEW HIDE TIME CHAPTER 1 UPDATE!!!

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We've released a new big Hide Time Update! You can play it now for free! Thank you! :)

WHAT'S NEW?
We've added a lot of new secrets, fixed a lot of bugs, added part 9 and part 10 and more!

