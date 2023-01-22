Update 1.6.1: No More Jester Madness

Hello everyone! How are you linking your journey into the depths of the dungeon? Are you finding it too difficult? Or maybe it's merely a breeze to you now? Whatever is the case, please let us now! We’re actively working on the final version of the game, so any feedback about what players like or not is extremely valuable. You can leave a comment here or join the discussion in our Discord server (I’ll drop a link below). And if you are liking the game so far, don’t forget to leave a review!

Anyway, let’s get to the main topic: we just published the first mini-update for the prologue, 1.6.1! This update consists mostly of balance changes and bugfixes, most importantly: Jester won’t be around ruining runs anymore, now you will get information about the effect of the deal beforehand. Again, sorry for that one!

Here’s the full changelog for 1.6.1:

> [spoiler]Evil Frog will use Hollow Dice instead of Heavy[/spoiler] during battle, and be more aggressive in general. This should reduce boring deadlock scenarios. FIX > Wrong music playing during multiple boss encounters.

That’s all for today, we had an incredible launch (more on that in a future post) so we want to thank every single one of you for giving the game a chance and being so supportive with us. We’re working hard to deliver something truly great with the final game, and we can’t wait to share more information about it with you. Until then, see you!

Discord: https://discord.gg/die-in-the-dungeon-829107672912494613