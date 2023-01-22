 Skip to content

Towers, Turrets, Turtles update for 22 January 2023

small update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10377678 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,
A small update for Sunday,
we added a new interface for the wave panels, that should make keeping track of what wave you're on easier, and fixed some minor bug related to hidden achievements,
Have fun!

