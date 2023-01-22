Hi Everyone,
A small update for Sunday,
we added a new interface for the wave panels, that should make keeping track of what wave you're on easier, and fixed some minor bug related to hidden achievements,
Have fun!
Towers, Turrets, Turtles update for 22 January 2023
small update 1
