This is our first release update!

In this small update we have:

New Widget graphic design in some Widgets.

Better FPS in most of the maps.

Fix of some small errors that contain some functions not works correctly

We hope you all enjoy our game, and is getting playing the game! We are currently working on new Map and new cool stuff we can't tell about yet.

We wish you all a good sunday!

MT Games interactive Team.