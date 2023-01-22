Quality of Life Update

It's been a while, and I'm starting slowly, so here's mostly bugfixes and small things such as balance changes:
- Major rebalance of difficulty levels - easy should be a bit easier now, hard a bit harder and doomed somewhat more hard
- Fixed: Several text errors
- Fixed: Animal pen fences and pathfinding - animals should no longer wander outside of their pens
- Fixed: Mill now correctly in the manual (on the page about fields)
- Fixed: Peasant log wrapping of long lines
- Fixed: Animal pens no longer show collection icons (milk, eggs, meat) when they are destroyed
- Fixed: A small error in victory calculations that also caused the victory sound to be played twice
- Fixed: Idle peasants now heal properly
- For most buildings, you can now click on the status icons (damaged, harvest ready, etc.) to open the context menu
- Updated a number of assets and tools
