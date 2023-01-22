 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 22 January 2023

Quality of Life Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10377650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while, and I'm starting slowly, so here's mostly bugfixes and small things such as balance changes:

  • Major rebalance of difficulty levels - easy should be a bit easier now, hard a bit harder and doomed somewhat more hard
  • Fixed: Several text errors
  • Fixed: Animal pen fences and pathfinding - animals should no longer wander outside of their pens
  • Fixed: Mill now correctly in the manual (on the page about fields)
  • Fixed: Peasant log wrapping of long lines
  • Fixed: Animal pens no longer show collection icons (milk, eggs, meat) when they are destroyed
  • Fixed: A small error in victory calculations that also caused the victory sound to be played twice
  • Fixed: Idle peasants now heal properly
  • For most buildings, you can now click on the status icons (damaged, harvest ready, etc.) to open the context menu
  • Updated a number of assets and tools

