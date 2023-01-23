Game version updated to 1.20.

Added crossover content with Project Beril. Added a Beril costume that you can choose from the option menu.

Only the costume will change, and the story about Reimu will remain the same.

You can use your own AI configuration if you copy the save file "BerilDataV2.dat" to Touhou Fantasia's root directory.

Added a free crossover DLC in Project Beril, where you can use the mouse to guide Beril to beat the full stage of Touhou Fantasia.