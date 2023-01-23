 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Touhou Fantasia update for 23 January 2023

Game version updated to 1.20.

Share · View all patches · Build 10377531 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added crossover content with Project Beril. Added a Beril costume that you can choose from the option menu.
Only the costume will change, and the story about Reimu will remain the same.
You can use your own AI configuration if you copy the save file "BerilDataV2.dat" to Touhou Fantasia's root directory.
Added a free crossover DLC in Project Beril, where you can use the mouse to guide Beril to beat the full stage of Touhou Fantasia.

Changed files in this update

Touhou Fantasia Content Depot 1010891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link