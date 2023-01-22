v0.7 Major Update

Hi everyone,

This update interduces two bunkers, which are accessible at campsites. Players can find loot and a generator in the bunker. The generator is used to power auto turrets and will be necessary for more electrical structures in the future. The auto turret must be within range of the generator to be powered. Fuel for the generator is found in gasoline barrels and can then transported to the generator using a jerry can.

Also added a tutorial with some tasks to get started easily.







ADDED - two bunkers (accessible at campsites)

ADDED - added a starting tutorial

ADDED - jerry can (can hold 20L gasoline)

ADDED - generator (can hold 12L gasoline)

ADDED - defense turret (25 damage, can hold up to 40 ammo)

ADDED - defense turret ammo

ADDED - electrical components

CHANGE - reduced spike damage from 9 to 7

CHANGE - the flashlight now has a blue tint

FIX - health bar was not displaying correctly when max health was increased

Have a great day