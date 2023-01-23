Patch 4.1.1.3 - Hud Editor

In this patch we are adding the Hud Editor, a new bot setting and a new Arena setting.
HUD Editor:
- The HUD Editor allows you to change the position and scale for each HUD element in both the Trainer and Arena.
- To change the scale or visibility of an HUD element, hover over an element and you will see a "Toggle Visibility" button and a "Scale" value box.
- You can also change each element's pivot point by clicking on the yellow dot and selecting one from the list.
- To access the Trainer and Arena HUD editor, navigate to Settings > Graphics > HUD.
HUD Editor Preview:
New Bot Setting:
- Cycle Movement Profiles -> When enabled, swap profile based on the order instead of using weights.
New Arena Setting:
- Damage Multiplier -> Access this setting from the pause menu, adjust your damage multiplier to level the playing field when facing a weaker opponent.
Other Changes:
- Fixed a bug that caused Conditional Movement Scoring to give the player points when standing still.
Changed files in this update