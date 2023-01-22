2023 Year 1 Month 22 Day

First, new content
- Added a new player skill! 2 Skills
[Wind wall]
Skill LV3
Skill lasting 8S
Skill Power 100
Skill Cooldown 30S
[Unique][Wind of recovery]
HP Fixed 200%
- Added a new skill card!
Lamb kidney
Card LV3
Skill Persistence +50%
- Added a new setting to the tumbling skills of the player and the instructor,
Tumble ability, new set for a building with a hole that can tumble over 100 CM
Ii. Repair
- Fixed a BUG where all skills were automatically learned after entering the game
Three, adjustment
-
Lowered, player HP fixed 50 to 40
-
Raised, Instructor Black, Weapon One Judgment Blade, [Critical hit chance 20%] one [35%]
Four, the author's message
Dear brothers, happy New Year! This year finally can set off fireworks, not to say, I went to enjoy the fireworks ~ slipped away, fortunately three grams of oil did not spill ~
