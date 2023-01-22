 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 22 January 2023

2023 Year 1 Month 22 Day

Share · View all patches · Build 10377478 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First, new content

  1. Added a new player skill! 2 Skills

[Wind wall]

Skill LV3

Skill lasting 8S

Skill Power 100

Skill Cooldown 30S

[Unique][Wind of recovery]

HP Fixed 200%

  1. Added a new skill card!

Lamb kidney

Card LV3

Skill Persistence +50%

  1. Added a new setting to the tumbling skills of the player and the instructor,

Tumble ability, new set for a building with a hole that can tumble over 100 CM

Ii. Repair

  1. Fixed a BUG where all skills were automatically learned after entering the game

Three, adjustment

  1. Lowered, player HP fixed 50 to 40

  2. Raised, Instructor Black, Weapon One Judgment Blade, [Critical hit chance 20%] one [35%]

Four, the author's message

Dear brothers, happy New Year! This year finally can set off fireworks, not to say, I went to enjoy the fireworks ~ slipped away, fortunately three grams of oil did not spill ~

Changed files in this update

Depot 2054671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link