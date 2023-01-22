 Skip to content

Kill The Emperor update for 22 January 2023

Fix BUG

Kill The Emperor update for 22 January 2023

Before today's release, something was temporarily modified, and a bug that could not complete the task happens. Now it has been corrected. I apologize for not testing enough before release.

