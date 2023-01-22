Wigmund - Patch 1.2.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10377463 · Last edited 22 January 2023 – 14:06:05 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:

[b]Bugs:[/b]

Fixed a very rare bug in which Drof would not spawn

Fixed bug with Sword Dance being cast-able with a Bow

Fixed a bug in which a teleport could cause a game stuck

Fixed a misunderstanding in the "Bear Head" quest, Raedan will properly guide the player now

[b]Game:[/b]

Added a timed autosave (in addition to the event based autosave)

Added two wine slots to the Dwarf

Merchants replenish food/potions every 5 minutes on a level load

Reduced high-level (mithril/silver/gold/valerian/myrrh) resource respawn time to ~20 minutes

Reduced medium-level resource respawn time to ~15 minutes

Reduced low-level resource respawn time to ~10 minutes

Enemy spells are easier to dodge

Improved the Power Arrow ability damage percent increase to 70/90/120% (Rank 1, 2, 3)

Decreased the Power Arrow animation duration by 20%

Increased the duration of War Blessing to 15 minutes

[b]Misc:[/b]

Can store items in the player stash with double click

Added a bit more detailed information related to fishing spots in the profession book

Added an option to sort the inventory/stash on KBM setup (default [b]i[/b] key)

[b]Graphics:[/b]

Added a sharpen option

Added an extra Antialias mode (Temporal AA)

Note: For high-end PC's enabling TAA + 0.25 sharped and supersampling will yield less 'sparkles'.

Thank you for your feedback and patience. For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums.