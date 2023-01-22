Wigmund - Patch 1.2.4

In this patch we have improved and fixed the following:
[b]Bugs:[/b]
- Fixed a very rare bug in which Drof would not spawn
- Fixed bug with Sword Dance being cast-able with a Bow
- Fixed a bug in which a teleport could cause a game stuck
- Fixed a misunderstanding in the "Bear Head" quest, Raedan will properly guide the player now
[b]Game:[/b]
- Added a timed autosave (in addition to the event based autosave)
- Added two wine slots to the Dwarf
- Merchants replenish food/potions every 5 minutes on a level load
- Reduced high-level (mithril/silver/gold/valerian/myrrh) resource respawn time to ~20 minutes
- Reduced medium-level resource respawn time to ~15 minutes
- Reduced low-level resource respawn time to ~10 minutes
- Enemy spells are easier to dodge
- Improved the Power Arrow ability damage percent increase to 70/90/120% (Rank 1, 2, 3)
- Decreased the Power Arrow animation duration by 20%
- Increased the duration of War Blessing to 15 minutes
[b]Misc:[/b]
- Can store items in the player stash with double click
- Added a bit more detailed information related to fishing spots in the profession book
- Added an option to sort the inventory/stash on KBM setup (default [b]i[/b] key)
[b]Graphics:[/b]
- Added a sharpen option
- Added an extra Antialias mode (Temporal AA)
Note: For high-end PC's enabling TAA + 0.25 sharped and supersampling will yield less 'sparkles'.
Thank you for your feedback and patience. For further updates, stay tuned to our roadmap post in our forums.
