SHMUP Creator update for 22 January 2023

Update: V1.3.8

NEW FEATURES:
.re-factored the sound manager
.explosions sounds are panned left or right depending on their position on the screen
.small lens-flares and items particle effects optimizations

BUG FIXES:
.sounds from triggers were not exported anymore to stand-alone (regression)
.modifying the z scale of a 3D collision shape crash (regression)
.item spawner object could spawn items when it should not
.missing player control move icon (regression)
.fixed several memory leaks
.don't crash with corrupted or wrong format meshes during import

